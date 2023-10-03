Subscribe

5G network security market projected to reach $21 billion by 2027, says ABI Research

  • ABI Research forecasts the 5G network security market to be worth $21 billion by 2027, driven by demand for secure software and services in the enterprise sector.
  • Security vendors are developing dedicated solutions for private networks, integrating established network security products into 5G networks, and creating custom security solutions for 5G.
  • Telcos are expected to offer these solutions as customizable services for enterprises in various deployment scenarios, driving the adoption of 5G networks.
