From Hook to Conclusion: 6 fundamental skills for essential storytelling

Building and releasing tension at key points keeps the story dynamic and prevents it from feeling rushed.

Storytelling is a vital skill, whether you're sharing a joke, recounting a fairy tale, or persuading someone with facts. While some people are natural storytellers, others can learn to captivate an audience with practice.

This atomic idea, explores the fundamentals of storytelling, from grabbing attention to creating a memorable conclusion. Let's delve into these 6 key techniques for telling better, more engaging stories.

Engage Your Audience

The first step to good storytelling is to engage your audience. Begin by interacting with them or doing something to grab their attention, such as asking a rhetorical question related to your story's conclusion or context.

Alternatively, make a compelling statement to hook their interest, similar to a clickbait headline. For example, in fairy tales, rhetorical questions like "Have you ever wondered how the Seven Dwarves got their names?" draw listeners in and focus their attention on the unfolding narrative.

You can also engage the audience by relating the story to their own experiences, making it more relevant and personal.

Engaging your audience from the start is like setting your hook—it's the equivalent of a clickbait headline.

Build the Scene

Creating an immersive experience is essential in storytelling. Start by providing context and continue with detailed descriptions that help your audience visualize the action and emotions. Use carefully chosen words to evoke strong, specific feelings.

For instance, fairy tales often start with "Once upon a time," setting a timeless and magical scene. Whether your story is funny or serious, vivid details and tailored language will make your audience feel like they are part of the story.

Employ sensory details—sight, sound, smell, touch, and taste—to create a vivid mental image and deeper emotional connection with the audience.

Creating an immersive scene with vivid details allows your audience to feel like they're part of the story.

Build Tension and Release Tension

A good story involves building tension and strategically releasing it to keep the audience engaged. The story should have rising action leading to a climax, followed by falling action. Between these high points, release tension to prevent the story from feeling rushed.

This can be done through scene descriptions, semi-relevant details, or jokes that lower the stakes momentarily. In fairy tales, the hero faces multiple challenges before achieving their goal, creating a rhythm of tension and release that keeps the audience invested.

Using foreshadowing can also help build anticipation, while unexpected plot twists can release built-up tension in surprising ways.