6 simple ways to boost your happy hormones

You tend to smile when you’re happy. But it’s actually a two-way street.
We smile because we’re happy, and smiling causes the brain to release serotonin, which makes us happier.
Next time you find yourself feeling low, crack a smile and see what happens.
Regular exercise can help reduce:
– stress
– feelings of anxiety
– symptoms of depression
And it will boost self-esteem and happiness.
Even a small amount of physical activity can make a difference.
Most adults need at least 7 hours of sleep every night.
If you find yourself fighting the urge to nap during the day, your body may be telling you it needs more rest.
Simply being grateful can give your mood a big boost, among other benefits.
You might try starting each day by acknowledging one thing you’re grateful for. You can do this while you’re brushing your teeth or just waiting for that snoozed alarm to go off.
Giving a sincere compliment is a quick, easy way to brighten someone’s day while giving your own happiness a boost.
Catch the person’s eye and say it with a smile so they know you mean it. You might be surprised by how good it makes you feel.
You’re tense, your shoulders are tight, and you feel as though you just might “lose it.” We all know that feeling.
Take a long, deep breath to calm yourself down.
– close your eyes
– imagine a beautiful place.
– take a slow, deep breath
– Slowly breathe out
