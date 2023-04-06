- According to a report from PwC, 63% of Indians plan to cut back on non-essential spending.
- 74% of respondents expressed concern about their personal financial situation, which is higher than the global average of 50%.
63% of Indians to reduce non-essential spending; 74% concerned about personal finances: PwC
