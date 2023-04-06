63% of Indians to reduce non-essential spending; 74% concerned about personal finances: PwC

Image Credit: BusinessToday
  • According to a report from PwC, 63% of Indians plan to cut back on non-essential spending.
  • 74% of respondents expressed concern about their personal financial situation, which is higher than the global average of 50%.
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0

[Via]