672: Seth Godin — The Pursuit of Meaning, The Life-Changing Power of Choosing Your Attitude, Overcoming Rejection, Life Lessons from Zig Ziglar, and Committing to Making Positive Change | Podcast Summary

Seth Godin — The Pursuit of Meaning, Choosing Your Attitude, Overcoming Rejection, and More

In this thought-provoking dialogue with Seth Godin, renowned author of 21 international bestsellers, we delve into the pursuit of meaning, the power of attitude, the importance of overcoming rejection, and more.

Seth shares his insights on various topics, from embracing change and aging to understanding the concept of false proxies in hiring practices.