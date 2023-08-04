678: Jake Muise — The Relentless Pursuit of Innovation, Quality, and Meaning | Podcast Summary

The Relentless Pursuit of Innovation, Quality, and Meaning — Jake Muise
This episode features Jake Muise, CEO of Maui Nui Venison, a company dedicated to balancing the invasive axis deer populations in Maui and producing nutrient-dense food.
Jake shares his unique insights into Hawaiian culture, the challenges of managing invasive species, and the innovative strategies employed by his company.
Understanding Value of Place
Hawaii’s reliance on imported, low nutritional value food underscores the importance of understanding and valuing local resources.
A true connection to place can drive sustainability in food production.
Innovative Gift-Giving Strategy
Jake Muise’s secret Pinterest board strategy for thoughtful and personalized gift-giving showcases his innovative approach to personal relationships.
Teaching Financial Responsibility
Jake’s clawback allowances for his children’s allowances are an innovative method of teaching them the value of money and a positive attitude, demonstrating his commitment to nurturing responsible behavior.