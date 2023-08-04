The Relentless Pursuit of Innovation, Quality, and Meaning — Jake Muise Podcast Summary

#678: Jake Muise — The Relentless Pursuit of Innovation, Quality, and Meaning | Podcast Summary

The Relentless Pursuit of Innovation, Quality, and Meaning — Jake Muise

This episode features Jake Muise, CEO of Maui Nui Venison, a company dedicated to balancing the invasive axis deer populations in Maui and producing nutrient-dense food.

Jake shares his unique insights into Hawaiian culture, the challenges of managing invasive species, and the innovative strategies employed by his company.

Understanding Value of Place

Hawaii’s reliance on imported, low nutritional value food underscores the importance of understanding and valuing local resources.

A true connection to place can drive sustainability in food production.

Innovative Gift-Giving Strategy

Jake Muise’s secret Pinterest board strategy for thoughtful and personalized gift-giving showcases his innovative approach to personal relationships.

Teaching Financial Responsibility

Jake’s clawback allowances for his children’s allowances are an innovative method of teaching them the value of money and a positive attitude, demonstrating his commitment to nurturing responsible behavior.

0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0

Sign Up for nextbigwhat newsletter

Delivered everyday 8 AM. Most comprehensive coverage of the tech ecosystem.

Download Pluggd.in, the short news app for busy professionals