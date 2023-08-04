681: Doom Legend John Romero — The Path to Prolific Innovation and Making 130+ Games, How to Find the Soul of the Work, Audacious Ambition, and Building in Monk Mode | Podcast Summary

Doom Legend John Romero — The Path to Prolific Innovation and Making 130+ Games | Tim Ferriss Show Podcast Summary

Doom Legend John Romero — The Path to Prolific Innovation and Making 130+ Games | Tim Ferriss Show

Computer and video game legend John Romero has had a prolific career in game development, designing and publishing more than 130 games.

This episode delves into his creative journey, exploring how his early interests and experiences paved the way for his remarkable achievements – most notably, the co-invention of revolutionary computer games like DOOM, Quake, and Wolfenstein.

Romero’s Ludography History

Romero’s memoir documents the history of id Software’s ludography, offering insights into the development timelines of various games and sharing stories about his unfinished game, Blackroom.

Inception of the Name ‘DOOM’

The iconic name ‘DOOM’ was inspired by a dialogue from the movie ‘The Color of Money,’ where Tom Cruise’s character refers to his cue stick case as ‘doom.’

Gratitude for a Fulfilling Career

Romero expresses profound gratitude for his career in game development.

From learning to program as a teenager to working with larger teams and advanced technology, he cherishes his fulfilling journey in the gaming industry.

