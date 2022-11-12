7 amazing Facebook ad experiments you should run

  • November 12, 2022
7 high-leverage Facebook Ads experiments you should run:

1. Thumbnails
2. Pacing of the video ad
3. Single image vs carousels
4. 30 seconds vs 60 seconds ads
5. Multiple headlines for message testing
6. Homepage vs Landing page
7. Goal conversion: Lead vs Purchase

What else?

