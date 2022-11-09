7 Facebook Ads ideas every businesses should use

1. Us vs them
2. Founder story
3. Before and after
4. three reasons why
5. Press release screenshot
6. Static Image with the core benefit
7. Problem – Agitation – Solution UGC
Example of each ad-types with the breakdown:
It’s easier to place yourself against a common enemy so that views immediately get it.
Here are some that have wor ked for me or on me.
With paid social ads, you are selling a transformation.
What are you promising as a transformation? Make that an after image.
Why? Immediate credibility. Newsworthy.
An ad that does not look like an ad.
UGC ads bring immediate social proof. They are relatable.
Full video is here: https://app.foreplay.co/share/ads/SSob0rbH1NwpXPqqjDKg?user=Aazar%20Shad
When founders can grab attention with their gripping stories — tell “why” it is valuable to viewers.
Idea credit and source: @mrsharma
Gets brain and emotion working together.
Easy to understand and execute.
Sells one idea or problem solution. Gets the attention of viewers to learn more.
Usually they have the cheapest CPMs.
Join 2500+ other people learning from the best marketers: https://aazarshad.com/newsletter/
Gets brain and emotion working together.
Easy to understand and execute.
Follow: @Aazarshad[Via]
[Via]