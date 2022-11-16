7 free courses to help you build a 6-figure online business

7 free courses to help you build a 6-figure online business
If you want to build a 6-figure online business before 2024,

Here are 7 courses you can’t miss…

(All FREE)

1/ $100M Offers Course – Alex Hormozi

You will learn:

– Choosing the most profitable market
– Charging the right price
– Creating offers your customers will feel stupid saying ‘no’
– Using psychological principles to get more sales & grow your business

https://www.acquisition.com/training/offers

2/ Ultimate Web design course – Webflow

You will learn:

– Layout and design
– Interactions and animations
– SEO
– Templates
– Website settings
– Account and billing
– Integrations and users

And more…
https://university.webflow.com/courses/ultimate-web-design-course

3. Shopify Dropshipping Course by EcomKing

You will learn:

– Finding winning products
– Build a digital store
– Set up apps to scale your business
– Hire people to automate your business
– Copywriting and creating offers

And much more…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UrHmQHrIzT4&list=PLAWIMDAc54guVp7x0FZodDAuESbbMjp4q&index=55&t=123s

4/ The Fundamentals of Copywriting – Copy that!

You will learn:

– The power of copywriting
– Writing for prospects & writing for a company
– 5 Stages of customer awareness
– Planning copy
– Crafting ideas
– Structure

And much more…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mWNYE5yVOzk&t=18s

5/ Digital Marketing Certification – Google

Master the basics of digital marketing created by Google trainers.

You will learn:

– SEO & SEM
– Content marketing
– Display advertising
– Local marketing

And more…
https://learndigital.withgoogle.com/digitalgarage/course/digital-marketing

6/ Hubspot Email Marketing Course

You will learn:

– Fundamentals of email marketing
– How to build an email marketing strategy that builds trust
– Designing, testing, and analyzing your marketing emails

https://academy.hubspot.com/courses/email-marketing

7/ Facebook Ads Course – Dylan Pondir

You will learn to:

– Create Facebook Business manager and Ad account
– Build marketing funnels
– Create an advertising story
– Create Optimized Performance Ad Copy
– Launch, analyze and scale Your Facebook Ads

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yFrrEiKLsM4

