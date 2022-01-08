7 Key Skills For Virtual Leaders

If you find yourself leading a team whose members you may never actually get to meet in person, these 7 skills will make you a better virtual leader.

Clarify expectations: Reduce the bad assumptions that can multiply when there is less regular conversation.

Focus on results: Don’t worry about how they are spending their time or when they do their work.

Build relationships: Look for ways and encourage team members to do this with each other as well.

Grant trust and expect the best: Expectations must be clear, and communication frequent, but trust is critical to the success of your virtual team.

Be patient: Some things will take more time when you aren’t in close proximity.

Create actionable meetings: Schedule short meetings with clear agendas. Push side discussion off-line

Take advantage of technology: Make the most of the tools available today for planning, productivity, and teamwork.

