SEEK
The Latest

7 Key skills for virtual leaders

byNextBigWhat
July 9, 2021

If you find yourself leading a team whose members you may never actually get to meet in person, these 7 skills will make you a better virtual leader.

  • Clarify expectations. Reduce the bad assumptions that can multiply when there is less regular conversation.
  • Focus on results. Don’t worry about how they are spending their time or when they do their work.
  • Build relationships. Look for ways and encourage team members to do this with each other as well.
  • Grant trust and expect the best. Expectations must be clear, and communication frequent, but trust is critical to the success of your virtual team.
  • Be patient. Some things will take more time when you aren’t in close proximity.
  • Create actionable meetings: Schedule short meetings with clear agendas. Push side discussion off-line
  • Take advantage of technology
[Via]
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Related Posts
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0
0