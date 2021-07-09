7 Key skills for virtual leaders

If you find yourself leading a team whose members you may never actually get to meet in person, these 7 skills will make you a better virtual leader.
- Clarify expectations. Reduce the bad assumptions that can multiply when there is less regular conversation.
- Focus on results. Don’t worry about how they are spending their time or when they do their work.
- Build relationships. Look for ways and encourage team members to do this with each other as well.
- Grant trust and expect the best. Expectations must be clear, and communication frequent, but trust is critical to the success of your virtual team.
- Be patient. Some things will take more time when you aren’t in close proximity.
- Create actionable meetings: Schedule short meetings with clear agendas. Push side discussion off-line
- Take advantage of technology.