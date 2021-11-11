“Keep It Simple, Stupid” Big words, fancy jargon, & complex terms rarely have the intended effect. – Blake Burge

7 principles that will make you appear (and become) more intelligent today: 🧵

7/11 Rule: Studies have shown that people make 11 assumptions about you within the first 7 seconds of interaction. Things like: •Economic status •Percieved intelligence •Trustworthiness & more. The point is – first impressions matter. Be confident, authentic, & honest.

Speak with authority & emotion: Ever been in a room where two people say the same thing, yet one gets all the credit? Here’s why. People who speak with authority & emotion are judged as being more intelligent. Our brain says, “this person knows what they’re talking about!”

“Keep It Simple, Stupid” Big words, fancy jargon, & complex terms rarely have the intended effect. They confuse your audience, make them stop listening, & your message is lost. No one ever walked away puzzled, then praised the intelligence of the person delivering the message.

Look ’em in the eye: Let’s not go crazy here. No one wants you staring a hole into their soul while they’re trying to talk. That said, eye contact matters. A few seconds will do the trick. Let the person know you’re engaged, while not making them feel uncomfortable.

Less talking & more listening: Everyone wants to be heard. Smart people listen. Closing your mouth & opening your ears accomplishes more than you think. The person you’re engaging with will notice & be more inclined to listen to your point of view when the time comes.

Broaden your perspective: The ability to be open to multiple viewpoints is an immediate sign of intellectual prowess. It signals that you’re secure enough in your own beliefs to be able to consider others. Consciously decide to expose yourself to things you disagree with.

You’re not an expert: There’s nuance here. While you may be an expert in some things, no one is an expert in everything. Don’t be afraid to admit where your knowledge is lacking & ask for help. As Aristotle once said, “The more you know, the more you realize you don’t know.”