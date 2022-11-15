7-step guide to learn new skills faster than 95% of people

This 7-step guide to help you develop skills 10x faster:
Malcolm Gladwell’s 10,000-hour theory:
Only applies to elite performers in specialized fields.
In reality:
you can get good at something within the first 20 hours of practice.
Your skill level and how long you’ve been practicing.
→ You will see rapid improvements in the first 20 hours.
→ After 20 hours, things start to taper off.
• You might think the new skill challenge is intellectual
• In reality, the Challenge is emotional.
→ Learn to deal with feeling uncomfortable, scared, and incompetent.
Break down the skills you want to learn into their components.
Example: If you want to learn to create visuals, the components are:
• Drawing basic shapes
• Drawing icons
• Typography
• Styling shapes, icons, and typography together
• Get 1-3 learning resources
• Learn to recognize the patterns
• Start reviewing your work & identifying areas for improvement
• Keep your practice gear (guitar, sports gear, etc…) within sight
• Make it easier to practice, by getting rid of distractions
• Treat practice as a routine rather than a hobby
• You can dedicate 45 minutes a day to learn in 30 days
• Or 1 hour a day to learn in 20 days
→ Stay consistent and you’ll be proud of what you’ve achieved!
Learning skills in 20 hours is a theory by @joshkaufman
His TED Talk on “how to learn anything” has over 31 M views on YouTube.
→ Watch the video now ⬇️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5MgBikgcWnY
#1 Recognize the 10,000 hours myth
#2 Understand & manage your emotions
#3 Deconstruct the skill
#4 Learn Enough to Self-Correct
#5 Remove practice barriers
#6 Practice for at least 20 hours
#7 Get excited about the journey
Join +1,200 readers to Build your audience and grow your business 👇
Follow: @albadawee[Via]
[Via]