7 stoic rules to follow to live a good life

“The chief task in life is simply this: to identify and separate matters so that I can say clearly to myself which are externals not under my control, and which have to do with the choices I actually control…”
— Epictetus
1) what is in your control and
2) what is out of your control.
Now only focus on what’s in your control. Nothing else.
“We suffer more from imagination than from reality.”
— Seneca
Don’t let anxiety and worry get the best of you. Don’t let your worries grow out of proportion to what might actually happen. Don’t let imagination overtake reality.
“Well-being is attained by little and little, and nevertheless is no little thing itself.”
— Zeno
Pick a project you are either currently working on or wanting to get started….
“If your choices are beautiful, so too will you be.”
–Epictetus
Things can get between you and your goal, of course, but nothing can stop you from getting started.
Nothing can stop you from making a beautiful choice for yourself today.
“Ask yourself at every moment, ‘Is this necessary?’”
— Marcus Aurelius
There has never been a better time to go through your life and ask yourself about all the things you do and say and think…
These are the questions to ask yourself, every day, every moment.
“Do not seek to have events happen as you want them but instead want them to happen and your life will go well.”
— Epictetus
Today, whenever something ‘bad’ happens, respond to it with, “Good.” And then see how you can turn it into a positive.
You can put yourself in the same room as Lincoln. You can chat with Shakespeare. You can be inspired by Einstein. To do this isn’t scary, in fact it’s the opposite: READ
Read for thirty minutes today and everyday.
