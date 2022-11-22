7 stoic rules to follow to live a good life

7 Stoic Rules For Life (An Ancient Guide to the Good Life):
1. Only focus on what’s in your control.

“The chief task in life is simply this: to identify and separate matters so that I can say clearly to myself which are externals not under my control, and which have to do with the choices I actually control…”

— Epictetus

… Think for 5 minutes about your current problems and separate them into two categories:

1) what is in your control and

2) what is out of your control.

Now only focus on what’s in your control. Nothing else.

2. Don’t suffer imagined troubles.

“We suffer more from imagination than from reality.”

— Seneca

Don’t let anxiety and worry get the best of you. Don’t let your worries grow out of proportion to what might actually happen. Don’t let imagination overtake reality.

3. Just do one thing every day.

“Well-being is attained by little and little, and nevertheless is no little thing itself.”

— Zeno

Pick a project you are either currently working on or wanting to get started….

… What is the smallest step you can take to move that project forward? Go complete that step!
4. Make beautiful choices.

“If your choices are beautiful, so too will you be.”

–Epictetus

Things can get between you and your goal, of course, but nothing can stop you from getting started.

Nothing can stop you from making a beautiful choice for yourself today.

5. Constantly ask, “is this necessary?”

“Ask yourself at every moment, ‘Is this necessary?’”

— Marcus Aurelius

There has never been a better time to go through your life and ask yourself about all the things you do and say and think…

.. “Is this necessary?” “Is this essential?” “Why am I doing this?” “What would happen if I changed?”

These are the questions to ask yourself, every day, every moment.

6. Love your fate.

“Do not seek to have events happen as you want them but instead want them to happen and your life will go well.”

— Epictetus

Today, whenever something ‘bad’ happens, respond to it with, “Good.” And then see how you can turn it into a positive.

7. Speak with the dead.

You can put yourself in the same room as Lincoln. You can chat with Shakespeare. You can be inspired by Einstein. To do this isn’t scary, in fact it’s the opposite: READ

Read for thirty minutes today and everyday.

[Via]

