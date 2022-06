The current bear market has seen a whopping 72 out of top-100 tokens fall more than 90% from their all-time highs.

Among the top ten cryptocurrencies by market cap, nine have dipped less than 90% during the current market downturn. Bitcoin (BTC), the largest crypto, is down 70.3% from its November high of $69,000. Second place is Ether (ETH) which is down 78% from its high of $4,878.