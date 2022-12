One-third of employees (32%) report being the most stressed they have ever been at work, and four out of five (79%) feel distracted on an average day. 26% believe it’s difficult to care about their work because of distractions from global events.

The Covid-19 pandemic, recession/inflation, economic unpredictability, petrol prices, and personal relationships are among the top distractions, each ranking at 44%, 42%, 38%, 34%, and 29% respectively.