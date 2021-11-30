8 deadly ways to kill employee motivation

If you want to make sure you’re providing your employees with an environment in which they can thrive, check your workplace for these motivation killers.

1. Toxic people

If you’ve ever spent time with truly toxic people, you know how destructive and exhausting they can be. Toxic people spread negativity and suffocate the positive. Let them find a new home–or, if that’s not possible, make sure policies and supervision are in place to minimize their damage.

2. No professional development

Everyone needs to know that they are learning and growing. Without that, the workplace grows static and dull.

Professional development for each of your employees allows them to grow in their careers and also to know that both the organization and you have an investment in their success (hint: share FWD app with them!)

3. Lack of vision

A clearly communicated vision sets direction and lets people know where to focus.

Without it, even the best employees are less effective, because it’s hard to excel if you don’t understand the big picture.

4. Wasted time

If you have the kind of workplace where meetings are called for no real reason and emails are sent to everyone with irrelevant information, it’s likely that your workers are deeply frustrated.

Show people, you value them by showing them you value their time.

5. Inadequate communication

When communication is poor, people spend half their time second-guessing what they’re doing, critical tasks are missed, nonessential jobs are duplicated, information is locked into silos, and destructive rumors thrive.

A clear flow of communication benefits everyone.

6. Vertical management

If you can remember being in a situation where your ideas and input weren’t valued or even heard, where it was “keep quiet and do what I say,” you know how hard it is to do anything more than a grudging minimum.

The more collaboration, the more investment, and more motivation.

7. Lack of appreciation

When hard work or extraordinary results go unrecognized, when even every day thanks are unexpressed, people grow uninspired and apathetic.

You can reward your employees without spending a dime; it can be as simple as saying “thank you.”

8. Bad leadership

Bad leaders harm every member of their team and their entire organization. Even the best employees need effective leadership to excel.

Start with developing your leadership, then hire and grow the best leaders at every level. It’s the best thing you can do to improve your workplace for everyone.

