8 Timeless marketing lessons from absolute legends

1. Dale Carnegie / Give People What They Want People are inherently self-interested. They want their problems to be fixed. Knowing this is key to telling stories, writing copy, and providing a customer journey that influences their decisions. Influenced = Convinced

2. Henry Ford / Understand Consumers Unknown Desires Harvard Business School professor Theodore Levitt, history praises Ford by saying “His real genius, was marketing.” Ford recognized the needs and wants of his target market more than they did.

He was noted for saying, “If I’d asked my customers what they wanted, they’d have said a faster horse.” Ford knew the desires of his target market before they knew how to articulate them. He took this and created the Model-T which was the first car to be mass-produced.

3. Phil Knight / Establish An Identity Knight says, “A brand is something that has a clear-cut identity among consumers, which a company creates by sending out a clear, consistent message over a period of years.”

When Nike tried breaking into the casual shoe market, it didn’t work. Sales slowed down. Their messaging got fuzzy and confusing. It no longer fit their identity. Your brand’s identity is your magic. When you stray away from its identity, you lose your touch.

4. Walt Disney / Create An Unforgettable Experience Disney is known for being “The Most Magical Place on Earth” and where “Dreams Come True.” Why? The 360 experience. You watch a Disney movie. You want to visit Disney to experience the movie in real life.

You buy a toy based on the movie on the way out. The magic comes from Disney’s attention to detail to make it the most memorable experience possible. For example, Walt Disney would make corporate and park employees ride the rides before opening them to the public.

He would take the feedback and reiterate it as needed to make it as memorable as possible. He was coined for saying that he wanted to create experiences that marketed themselves. A touch of imagination and nostalgia and you have an experience that keeps bringing people back.

5. David Ogilvy / Test Everything Ogilvy lived by the rule of a/b testing. His first success came from a postcard campaign he ran or the grand opening of a hotel. He first ran a split test of the postcards with exclusive responses so he could track the success.

The best-performing postcard was then rolled out nationally. The hotel’s grand opening was a grand success and was achieved with a $500 budget.

6. Mary Kay Ash / Know Your Audience Mary Kay Ash was repeatedly known for saying “know your audience.” She started her cosmic empire in 1963 on the basis of network marketing. She integrated this marketing tactic successfully into the middle class.

Knowing her audience she knew she could influence the stay-at-home mom who didn’t want to part take in a 9-5. She promised them a different route to an additional income. The more they sold, the more they made. And her top salespeople? Yeah, they got pink Cadillacs.

This itself is a genius move. Every salesperson who received a pink Cadillac was a traveling mobile ad for Mary Kay.

7. Steve Jobs / Fit Your Audience Into Your Narrative Steve Job was always ahead of his time. The same people who inspired Apple we’re also ahead of their time. He used this to frame the narrative Apple told.

Apple released products that progressed the world forward, inspired by people who also moved the world forward, and if you wanted to move the world forward as well — then you too should use apple products to get you there.

8. Seth Godin / Minimum Viable Audience Don’t seek to engage with everyone. Focus on creating a small group of people who love and believe in what you do. An audience who would notice if you weren’t publishing your work. When you’re focused on an MVA then you will hone in…

…on all the changes you need to make to find your unique position in this world full of noise. When you do this — word will spread. Seth says two things happen when you find your MVA: 1. “You discover it’s a lot larger group than you expected.” 2. “They tell the others.”

That's a wrap 🙂 If you enjoyed this then follow @alexgarcia_atx for more growth marketing content on your feed.