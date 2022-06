More than 80,000 Bitcoin investors have had their millionaire status revoked due to the crypto market downturn, but lower prices mean the number of whole coiners is growing.

Fast forward to the present day, with the price of Bitcoin struggling to hold above $20,000, a mere 26,284 addresses are reported to contain holdings valued at upward of $1 million, meaning that the number of paper millionaires has declined by more than 75% throughout the last nine months.