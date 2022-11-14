9 beneficial activities parents should do with kids

  • November 14, 2022
Parents, do this with your kids and set them to millionaires in the next 10 years…
1. Have common cool hobbies.

Pick hobbies like;

– Archery
– Handstands
– Chess
– Yoga
– Writing
– Trail Running
– Rock Climbing
– Painting
– Pool
– Ping Pong

This’ll ensure you have more time together.

2. Travel together

The world has beautiful people and places.

Ask your family members the places they’d love to tour.

Create time in your busy schedule.

The experiences are priceless.

3. Forgive your past selves

You’re a product of;

• Your environment
• Education
• Society

You hate that but it’s not your mistake.

– Acknowledge this
– Learn
– Become better

4. Read more books

Few families have time for books.

Don’t restrict yourself. Read books on;

• History
• Finance
• Psychology

Reading is learning from others.

Share what you learn later. (It’s fun)

5. Be goofy with each other

Most people are socially awkward because they come from dull families.

Have fun with your family.

This’ll help when relating with others.

6. Talk about your days

Life gets kinky sometimes and we need people to talk to.

• Sit down together
• Have coffee
• Talk about your days

It’s powerful for your mental health.

8. Exercise together

A fit family is healthy and strong.

– Set time aside to work out
– Have nature walks
– Eat clean

Your family will starve the pharmaceutical industry.

9. Pray together

Prayer is leaving what you can’t handle to the unknown.

After the day’s activities;

• Sit down together
• Show gratitude for the day
• Say a prayer and call it off

Your family will be happy.

