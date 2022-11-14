9 beneficial activities parents should do with kids

Pick hobbies like;
– Archery
– Handstands
– Chess
– Yoga
– Writing
– Trail Running
– Rock Climbing
– Painting
– Pool
– Ping Pong
This’ll ensure you have more time together.
The world has beautiful people and places.
Ask your family members the places they’d love to tour.
Create time in your busy schedule.
The experiences are priceless.
You’re a product of;
• Your environment
• Education
• Society
You hate that but it’s not your mistake.
– Acknowledge this
– Learn
– Become better
Few families have time for books.
Don’t restrict yourself. Read books on;
• History
• Finance
• Psychology
Reading is learning from others.
Share what you learn later. (It’s fun)
Most people are socially awkward because they come from dull families.
Have fun with your family.
This’ll help when relating with others.
Life gets kinky sometimes and we need people to talk to.
• Sit down together
• Have coffee
• Talk about your days
It’s powerful for your mental health.
A fit family is healthy and strong.
– Set time aside to work out
– Have nature walks
– Eat clean
Your family will starve the pharmaceutical industry.
Prayer is leaving what you can’t handle to the unknown.
After the day’s activities;
• Sit down together
• Show gratitude for the day
• Say a prayer and call it off
Your family will be happy.
