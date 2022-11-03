9 copywriting formulas that can help you sell millions

It’s even easier when you have the right formulas.
Here are the 9 copywriting formulas that have helped me sell millions:
P → Identify a problem
A → Agitate said problem
S → Give a solution
(This is my go-to formula for newsletters)
Picture → Paint an attention-grabbing picture (story)
Promise → Make your promise related to this picture
Prove → Add testimonials/ case studies as proof
Push → Push readers toward your CTA
Features → Talk about the “what” (what does your service include?)
Advantages → Talk about the “why” (why is your service useful?)
Benefits → Talk about the “what’s in it for you” factor
Star → Introduce the main character of your story (this could be you too in case of personal branding)
Story → Elaborate on the story
Solution → Show how the Star won (and pitch a related service/ product)
Awareness → Create awareness of the problem
Comprehension → Explain the consequences of the problem and pitch your solution
Conviction → Convince your reader to try out your solution
Action → CTA
1. Context → Start with a strong hook
2. Attention → Grab your reader’s attention
3. Desire → Show them what they’re missing
4. The gap → Show how you help overcome the gap between reality & dreams
5. Solution → Pitch your solution
6. CTA
Before → Life with the pain points
After → Life after solving the pain points
Bridge → The “how” – aka, your product
(I use this strategy in sales calls too.)
Star → Talk about your offer
Chain → Keep the copy going by creating a chain of facts, case studies, testimonials, etc
Hook → CTA
+1: Credibility → Add testimonials & case studies
Useful → Have something of value
Urgent → Create a sense of urgency
Unique → Showcase the USP of your product/ service
Ultra-specific → Be ultra-specific with the first three U’s.
If you enjoyed this thread:
1. Follow me @joserosado for more of these
2. RT the tweet below to share this thread with your audience https://twitter.com/17730766/status/1587783023822520320
Follow: @joserosado[Via]
[Via]