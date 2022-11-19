9 proven strategies to help you 10x your LinkedIn presence

Your content only reaches ~10% of your audience.
There’s no such thing as “posting too much”.
More input > More output
Get yourself a professional-looking picture + header.
The more appealing your profile.
The more connections and followers you get.
People want to hear from those who look like an authority.
Don’t write it for everyone.
Write it for the people you want to attract.
Seems obvious.
Because it is.
But 99% of people don’t go the extra mile to write thoughtful comments.
You should.
I call this “the money maker.”
This one tweak allowed me to monetize my 100M+ views.
And it only has one goal:
Tell people what you can do for them.
Here’s mine…
Don’t just post carousels.
Don’t just post single-line content.
Don’t just post long-form content.
Mix it up with:
• Value
• Videos
• Carousels
• Viral posts
• Funny posts
Everyone writes boring content.
You should write content that appeals to the reader’s emotions.
Will that generate controversy?
Maybe.
But f* the haters.
Controversy is great for engagement.
The secret to growth is consistency.
The more your content pops in the timeline.
The more people will see you as a familiar face.
And humans like to engage with familiar faces.
Real connections are built in the DMs.
Don’t be afraid to say “Hi”.
It’s not scalable for growth.
But it might bring you unexpected opportunities.
