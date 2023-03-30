- 96% of remote companies are using software to monitor employees who work from home.
- This is compared to 10% before the pandemic.
- The survey polled 1,000 US business leaders with primarily remote or hybrid workforces.
96% of Remote Companies Monitor Employees Working from Home, Survey Finds
[Via]