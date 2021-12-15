A 21 lessons cheat sheet for entrepreneurs

Never be the bottleneck for someone to get work done. This is one simple principle that requires you to be organized, effective at communication, and good at delegation – Jesse Pujji

Being an entrepreneur for the first time is painful. You feel lost 98% of the time – the ups and downs are gut-wrenching. I wish I had a cheat sheet for when I started my first company. So I wrote one. In honor of 2021, here are the 21 Lessons I wish I knew sooner 👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽

2/ Never be the bottleneck for someone to get work done. This is one simple principle which requires you to be organized, effective at communication, and good at delegation.

5/ Tenacity is the most important trait for building a company. It is not intelligence, creativity or salesmanship, but sheer determination.

8/ Making decisions is hard; but a ‘bad decision’ outweighs NO decision every time.

9/ Don’t be in a huge rush to grow and scale – take your time to understand customers, the market, and your own product. This is vital later.

11/ Competition is usually a sign you picked a good market; don’t obsess over competitors. As @JeffBezos says, Obsess over your customers.

12/ When it comes to business results, be ruthless. But when it comes to people, be very compassionate. The best leaders do not either/or this, they integrate it, every day.

13/ There is no such thing as a momentary lapse of integrity. If someone is dishonest, it is likely not the first time and definitely not the last time. When you first see it, take decisive action.

14/ Have everyone “assume positive intent.” Assume people want to do a good job, want the company to succeed, and want to grow in their career. Even if these aren’t all true, it makes one more open minded and less petty. If your team does this, 99% of conflicts go away.

15/ People are people. They are all different from each other; they all have good days and bad days, and everyone enjoys being recognized and praised. People need to be motivated, guided and empowered.

18/ As a founder/owner/manager, you are not the same as your team. Even if you sit next to them, joke around and hang out. Your ability to impact someone’s career (and therefore their life) makes you different. The sooner you realize this, the better you will be at your job.

20/ Fear as a motivator is a non-renewable resource that leaves a negative residue on you and those around you.

21/ When in conflict, I’d take curiosity & enthusiasm over intelligence & organization. People who love learning win.

