A CTO’s Guide To A Modern Tech Stack!

With the advent of DevOps and “you build it, you own it”, the tech stack has evolved a lot for the modern startup. There are hundreds of dev tools launched in the last decade which have completely changed how developers manage their workloads. Recently, We evaluated this landscape very thoroughly at RunX and here is our opinionated guide.

You can’t go wrong with any of the 3 big clouds (AWS, Azure, GCP). All of them have the full feature set needed by a company of any scale. There are still a couple of factors which might affect your decision:

Regions: Not all cloud providers are available in all regions. For example GCP is not available in Africa. So if for some reason you want to be able to deploy your application in a particular region, make sure the provider you pick offers the full suite of their offerings in that region. ML/AI: GCP has built a great set of offerings around ML. I have met many CTOs who started with other clouds but have migrated partially or fully to GCP due to some of its ML capabilities.

GCP wins by a slight margin for me, due to a better UI and native observability tools.

Serverless or PaaS or k8s: PaaS

Serverless (AWS lambda, GCP Cloud Functions) has various limitations. It’s very likely that soon you would run into these limitations which would force you to use something else for some parts of your infrastructure. Kubernetes (k8s)on the other hand is super powerful but is hard to set up correctly and manage afterwards. Hence use this only if you have the k8s expertise. Managed PaaS (AWS Beanstalk, AWS GAE) could be a good option to start if you don’t want to deal with Kubernetes in the beginning. They offer the right balance between flexibility and the ease of use for most startups.

Monolith or Microservices: Microservices

You WILL have to migrate to microservices after a certain scale. There are a lot of tools available now (Docker, Kubernetes, APMs, request tracing) which makes this migration easier, hence more and more startups are migrating to microservices sooner. But microservices still do require a more DevOps investment upfront to set all the right tooling and visibility. If you have the capacity and expertise, you should invest in microservices earlier rather than later.

CI/CD: CircleCI

There are more than 25 CI/CD tools available in the market today. I have not used or researched all of them but only the most popular ones. 2 of them stand out:

CircleCI: CircleCI is one of the most popular CI/CD platforms. It’s very easy to get started and scales very well with your needs. Though at large scale this might get too expensive BuildKite: If/when CircleCI cost starts becoming a factor for you, BuildKite would be a good place to migrate to. It provides infinite configurability while still relatively easy to use.

Observability: Datadog

Datadog is a clear winner for the observability tooling today. It offers all the pieces in one place: APMs, infrastructure monitoring, custom metrics, request tracing, logging. The integration is super easy and the UI is better than the competition.

