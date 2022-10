We’re already in a global slowdown, and if no immediate policy actions are taken to curb speculative behavior and markup prices in energy, food, and other concentrated global industries, we’ll be in a full-fledged recession by the end of the year, induced in part by excessive rate rises: Rebeca Grynspan, the secretary-general of the United Nations Commission on Trade and Development.

[Via]

