A group of nearly 50 nonprofits has launched a campaign to ‘effectively end Facebook’s current business model’ in the wake of whistleblower testimony

The groups launched the campaign in response to Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen’s testimony before Congress last week.

Haugen, a former Facebook employee, told a Senate hearing that the company has sown “More division, more harm, more lies, more threats, and more combat.” In recent weeks, Haugen had leaked tens of thousands of pages of company documents that laid the groundwork for a multi-part Wall Street Journal investigation into Facebook.

The groups are calling on Congress to subpoena information for an investigation into Facebook and to pass data privacy legislation that is “Strong enough to effectively end Facebook’s current business model.” They’re also asking that the Federal Trade Commission “Move forward with rule making that prohibits companies from collecting, purchasing or otherwise acquiring user information beyond what is needed to provide the service requested by the user, and from using this information for another purpose or to transfer it to another company without the user’s explicit, opt-in consent.”