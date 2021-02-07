A Guide to Startups: VC and PR are like Drugs.

I’ve lost millions, hired hundreds, raised millions and sold companies before the age of 30
Read this to become better:
Drugs can kill you or save your life
Use accordingly.
The best startup revenge is overwhelming product/market fit
The secret: almost everybody gardens
Entrepreneurship is a marathon not a sprint. Be sustainable
Find your gardening.
A bad online course is a teacher stealing from you
Tip: scout out for wonderful online courses
A few dollar investment will completely change a life
With the internet, you are more powerful than you think you are
1) Learn anything you want
2) Connect with anyone you want
3) Be anyone you want
What a time to be alive
No rejection, no progress
Ask questions. You almost never learn while you are talking
Recruiting is actively seeking the best people to create the best possible team
Hiring is pulling the trigger
Founders should always be recruiting
I bet your sales go up
Lesson: try and try some more
Ask questions & learn
A “not to-do” list is more effective than a to-do list. Keeps you from being exceptional
Focus is the holy grail
He understood the power of making people feel heard
Personalization is the secret weapon to build loyalty for your customers & team
A single viral tweet can change your life forever (h/t @sweatystartup)
Going viral can transform your business
Point: It’s worth experimenting
1) you’re happy
2) you’re making other lives better
Tip: use a password manager like @1Password
Saves time and gives you peace of mind
Have they slept, eaten, or been bothered by someone?
Sensitivity to people is a superpower
– Don’t dismiss people
– Don’t be a jerk
– Don’t rush
– Don’t interrupt
Be positive & kind
Stressed is the word that high achievers use for fear
Never be fearful, OK to be stressed sometimes
Tip: Master micro-bravery. conquer fear by breaking it down into smaller steps
Band-aids never work. Address main issues
You can’t fix something that starts with a poor foundation
– What have you done today to help someone
– What is something nice that someone has done for you
– What did you learn
– What can I do to be better tomorrow?