A Guide to Startups: VC and PR are like Drugs.

My guide to startups:

I’ve lost millions, hired hundreds, raised millions and sold companies before the age of 30

Read this to become better:

Venture capital & PR are like drugs

Drugs can kill you or save your life

Use accordingly.

If you’re lucky: your startup will be copied. Don’t be mad

The best startup revenge is overwhelming product/market fit

Okinawa is an Island in Japan with the highest life expectancy. It’s called “the land of immortals”

The secret: almost everybody gardens

Entrepreneurship is a marathon not a sprint. Be sustainable

Find your gardening.

A wonderful online course is so valuable its like you’re stealing from the teacher

A bad online course is a teacher stealing from you

Tip: scout out for wonderful online courses

A few dollar investment will completely change a life

For most people: forget Harvard or living in SF

With the internet, you are more powerful than you think you are

1) Learn anything you want
2) Connect with anyone you want
3) Be anyone you want

What a time to be alive

Startup life is a life full of rejection

No rejection, no progress

How to learn quickly:

Ask questions. You almost never learn while you are talking

Gratefulness: makes it hard for you to be fearful
Recruiting is not hiring

Recruiting is actively seeking the best people to create the best possible team

Hiring is pulling the trigger

Founders should always be recruiting

Most sales people stop after one or two rejections. Go until two or three

I bet your sales go up

Lesson: try and try some more

A good job interview is the same as a good therapy session

Ask questions & learn

To-do lists are overrated

A “not to-do” list is more effective than a to-do list. Keeps you from being exceptional

Focus is the holy grail

Quincy Jones would talk to every person at a book signing and leave a personalized note even if it took him until 3 AM to get home

He understood the power of making people feel heard

Personalization is the secret weapon to build loyalty for your customers & team

This may sound silly but:

A single viral tweet can change your life forever (h/t @sweatystartup)

Going viral can transform your business

Point: It’s worth experimenting

Maybe this thread will go viral

Follow me @gregisenberg for more thread about startups, internet communities and niches

I’ll make it worth the follow

2 criteria for success:

1) you’re happy
2) you’re making other lives better

I once had my identity stolen. It sucked

Tip: use a password manager like @1Password

Saves time and gives you peace of mind

When dealing with someone upset, think:

Have they slept, eaten, or been bothered by someone?

Sensitivity to people is a superpower

How to build relationships:

– Don’t dismiss people
– Don’t be a jerk
– Don’t rush
– Don’t interrupt

Be positive & kind

Fear kills startups & dreams. Don’t let it!

Stressed is the word that high achievers use for fear

Never be fearful, OK to be stressed sometimes

Tip: Master micro-bravery. conquer fear by breaking it down into smaller steps

Many team issues are like cavities: long term that people never can address the main issue

Band-aids never work. Address main issues

You can’t fix something that starts with a poor foundation

Good questions to ask yourself everyday before bed:

– What have you done today to help someone
– What is something nice that someone has done for you
– What did you learn
– What can I do to be better tomorrow?

Newsletter

Newsletter

Hello World.

NextBigWhat brings you well curated wisdom, news and actionable insights.

In a world where algorithms are deciding what you read (and learn), we bring a holistic view on product and growth – curated by the experts, enabling you to learn from the knowledgable sources and save time in discovering them.