    A ‘Holosuit’ designed in India wants to carve its own niche in the ‘Metaverse’

    • The company’s bi-directional flagship Holosuit has over 40 embedded sensors across arms, legs, and all ten fingers, and is made using mesh material.
    • While the Holosuit can be bought as a whole, the company is also selling the individual parts such as the gloves, jacket, the Holosuit pants depending on the client’s requirements, though this is not a mass consumer product.
    • The owner who previously worked as a researcher in Microsoft’s Robotics division and spent years building robots does not plan to limit the company’s vision to just the Holosuit.
