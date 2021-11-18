A ‘Holosuit’ designed in India wants to carve its own niche in the ‘Metaverse’

HomeNewsA ‘Holosuit’ designed in India wants to carve its own niche in the ‘Metaverse’
The company’s bi-directional flagship Holosuit has over 40 embedded sensors across arms, legs, and all ten fingers, and is made using mesh material.
While the Holosuit can be bought as a whole, the company is also selling the individual parts such as the gloves, jacket, the Holosuit pants depending on the client’s requirements, though this is not a mass consumer product.
The owner who previously worked as a researcher in Microsoft’s Robotics division and spent years building robots does not plan to limit the company’s vision to just the Holosuit.