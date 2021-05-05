Man sells wife’s jewellery to convert his autorickshaw into an ambulance, offers free services

India is severely hit due to the unprecedented daily surge in cases during the second wave of COVID-19. The healthcare infrastructure is being subdued and has been stretched to the saturation point. From hospital beds to medical oxygen to ambulances and crematoriums, all resources are exhausted to maximum capacity at this point.

Personally and with the help of organizations and volunteer groups, many are coming forward to help their local communities, as India struggles to lead a normal life due to the COVID-19 crisis.

To win this battle, people from all age groups are coming forward to contribute, assist and help in every possible way. Needless to say, ambulance drivers are seen working round the clock to offer their services to families of COVID-19 patients and victims.

To prove that all of us are in this battle together, an autorickshaw driver in Bhopal has inspired us with his story of how he converted his three-wheeled vehicle into a small ambulance, with an oxygen cylinder attached to it. The autorickshaw turned ambulance has an oximeter to measure the oxygen levels of the patients and other medical supplies.

Mohammad Javed Khan, a 34-year-old autorickshaw driver knew he had to help when he saw people piggy-backing their parents who contracted the virus to hospitals as they were unable to afford an ambulance.

Khan, who belongs to the city of Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh sold his wife’s jewellery to convert his autorickshaw into an ambulance.

“A critically ill patient cannot be brought to the hospital without oxygen support. So, I thought, why not turn my three-wheeler into an ambulance. It’s not as spacious as an ambulance, but it can surely save lives,” Khan told AFP, quoted by Mint.

Madhya Pradesh has reported 12,236 fresh COVID cases on Tuesday taking the tally to 6,12,666, while Bhopal reported 1,673 new cases. Like other Indian states, Madhya Pradesh is also currently witnessing a shortage of medical oxygen, beds, and crematoriums as well.

Khan learned how to safely supply the medical oxygen gas to patients and use an oximeter. The oximeter and the oxygen cylinder were indeed donated by a donor.

“I see young people struggling without medical oxygen. Even when they call ambulances, the ambulances are charging around Rs.5,000-10,000 ($70-140). How will a poor person be able to afford it? Especially during this pandemic when most people don’t have an income?”, added Khan.

His dedication to helping coronavirus-stricken patients have won many hearts. After his story became viral, many people have requested him to continue his selfless service until the end of the pandemic. He also said that many have offered donations.

Kudos to Khan and many others who are on the front to save lives. His story sends a clear message to people so that they are inspired to follow the same.