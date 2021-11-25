Home News A man suicides in Telangana after losing money in cryptocurrency
- A man in Telangana’s Suryapet town allegedly committed suicide after losing money in cryptocurrency, police said.
- G. Ramalingaswamy, hailing from Khammam, allegedly killed himself by consuming poison at a lodge in Suryapet town.
- Shocked over losing the money and unable to bear the alleged harassment by the lenders, Ramalingaswamy went to Suryapet town on November 22 and was staying in a lodge.
