A massive ‘stalkerware’ leak puts the phone data of thousands at risk

HomeNewsA massive ‘stalkerware’ leak puts the phone data of thousands at risk
In the past few years, over a dozen stalkerware makers are known to have been hacked, left data exposed or otherwise compromised the data of people’s phones – including mSpy, Mobistealth, Flexispy and Family Orbit.
In September, the Federal Trade Commission banned SpyFone, a stalkerware app that also exposed the phone data of more than 2,000 people, and was ordered to notify victims that their phones had been hacked.
The Coalition Against Stalkerware also has resources if you think your phone has been compromised by spyware.