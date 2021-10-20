    A massive ‘stalkerware’ leak puts the phone data of thousands at risk

    • In the past few years, over a dozen stalkerware makers are known to have been hacked, left data exposed or otherwise compromised the data of people’s phones – including mSpy, Mobistealth, Flexispy and Family Orbit.
    • In September, the Federal Trade Commission banned SpyFone, a stalkerware app that also exposed the phone data of more than 2,000 people, and was ordered to notify victims that their phones had been hacked.
    • The Coalition Against Stalkerware also has resources if you think your phone has been compromised by spyware.
    Daily.