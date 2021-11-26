    A new set of rigorous regulations for token issuers proposed by South Korean regulator.

    • South Korea’s Financial Services Commission has issued a report outlining its new definition of cryptocurrencies, along with proposed procedures for token issuers and punishments for non-compliance.
    • The report first addresses token-issuing businesses, which include ICO operators, Decentralized Autonomous Organizations, and nonfungible token minting services.
    • The FSC would require these entities to submit a white paper, obtain a favorable rating from a recognized token evaluation service, obtain a legal review of the project, and disclose regular business reports to users.
    Daily.