If someone could pay Doordash $16 a pizza, and Doordash would pay his restaurant $24 a pizza, then he should clearly just order pizzas himself via Doordash, all day long. You’d net a clean $8 profit per pizza.

They order 10 pizzas this way, and it worked!

The money was free, a seamless transfer from SoftBank’s deep venture capital-lined pockets to this business bank account.