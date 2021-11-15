Home News A.R Rahman considers releasing the Rockstar source track as NFT
- The Grammy and Academy Award-winning musician AR Rahman took to Twitter asking his beloved fans whether he should release one of his source tracks of Phir Se Ud Chala from Rockstar (Hamsa) as an NFT.
- Rahman told that the process will benefit the Indian music community which has suffered a great loss due to the pandemic.
- Music lovers on Twitter were very much excited about this decision and wanted him to release soon for a good cause.
[Via
]
Sign Up for NextBigWhat Newsletter
Daily.