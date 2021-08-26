    A91 Partners closes second fund at $525 million

    • Investment firm A91 Partners has closed its second fund, notching up a corpus of around $525 million amid heightened deal activity in India, two people in the know of the matter said.
    • Founded in 2018 by three former Sequoia Capital managing directors, Abhay Pandey, VT Bharadwaj and Gautam Mago, A91 had raised $350 million two years ago, one of the largest such fundraises by Indian general partners.
    • ET reported on August 11 that Stellaris Venture Partners had raised $225 million for its second India-dedicated fund, almost three times the size of its $90 million maiden fund, launched four years ago.
    [Via]
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    Total
    0
    Shares

    Sign Up for NextBigWhat Newsletter

    Daily.