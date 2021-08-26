A91 Partners closes second fund at $525 million

Investment firm A91 Partners has closed its second fund, notching up a corpus of around $525 million amid heightened deal activity in India, two people in the know of the matter said.
Founded in 2018 by three former Sequoia Capital managing directors, Abhay Pandey, VT Bharadwaj and Gautam Mago, A91 had raised $350 million two years ago, one of the largest such fundraises by Indian general partners.
ET reported on August 11 that Stellaris Venture Partners had raised $225 million for its second India-dedicated fund, almost three times the size of its $90 million maiden fund, launched four years ago.