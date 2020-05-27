Aarogya Setu is now open sourced; Bug bounty program launched !

On 2nd April 2020, India launched Aarogya Setu mobile App for helping augment the efforts of limiting the spread of COVID19, with an objective of enabling Bluetooth based contact tracing, mapping of likely hotspots and dissemination of relevant information about COVID19.

The App has over 114 million users as on 26thMay, which is more than any other Contact Tracing App in the world. The App is available in 12 languages and on Android, iOS and KaiOS platforms.

The sourcecode for the Android version of the application is available for review and collaboration at https://github.com/nic-delhi/AarogyaSetu_Android.git.

The iOS version of the application will be released as open source within the next two weeksand the server code will be released subsequently.

Almost 98% of Aarogya Setu Users are on Android platform.

The govt has also announced bug bounty program – you can find the details here.