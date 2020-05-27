Aarogya Setu is now open sourced; Bug bounty program launched !

On  2nd April  2020, India  launched  Aarogya  Setu  mobile  App  for  helping augment the efforts of limiting the spread of COVID19, with an objective of enabling Bluetooth  based contact  tracing,  mapping of  likely  hotspots and  dissemination of relevant information about COVID19.

The App has over 114 million users as on 26thMay,  which  is  more  than  any  other  Contact  Tracing  App  in  the  world. The  App  is available in 12 languages and on Android, iOS and KaiOS platforms.

The  sourcecode  for the Android  version  of  the  application  is  available  for review and collaboration at https://github.com/nic-delhi/AarogyaSetu_Android.git.

The iOS  version  of  the application  will  be  released  as  open  source  within  the  next  two weeksand  the  server  code will  be  released subsequently.

Almost  98%  of  Aarogya Setu Users are on Android platform.

The govt has also announced bug bounty program – you can find the details here.

