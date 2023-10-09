Subscribe

Accel spearheads $21M funding round for UK care home platform Lottie

  • Lottie, a UK-based online marketplace for care homes, has raised $21 million in a Series A funding round led by Accel, bringing its total funding to $31 million.
  • The platform, which helps families find suitable care homes for elderly loved ones, plans to use the funds to double its workforce and expand its product and engineering teams.
  • While currently focused on the UK market, Lottie has global expansion plans, with the US market identified as the first step due to similar market characteristics.
0