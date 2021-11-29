According to a survey, 26% of crypto investors in Japan have tried out NFTs.

HomeNewsAccording to a survey, 26% of crypto investors in Japan have tried out NFTs.
The survey results suggest that as many as 26% of Japanese crypto investors have tried out holding NFTs, with the majority of NFT investors representing younger generations, aged between 20 and 40.
According to survey results, 39% of the survey’s NFT holders indicated that they have never sold their NFTs and are not sure of their value, while more than 22% of respondents have not sold their NFTs but were aware of their value.
Another 19% of respondents said that they benefited from selling NFTs. The report also notes that art has remained the main theme for NFTs in the Japanese crypto market, followed by games, metaverse, entertainment, and sports.