According to reports, Reddit will tokenize karma points and add 500 million new users.

HomeNewsAccording to reports, Reddit will tokenize karma points and add 500 million new users.
American social media giant, Reddit, may soon convert users’ karma points into Ethereum-based tokens and onboard 500 million new crypto users in the process, according to a newly hired Reddit engineer.
A series of tweets made by Reddit engineer, Rahul, highlights Reddit’s efforts to improve user interaction through various cryptocurrency initiatives.
Reddit’s partnership with Offchain Labs’ Arbitrum network will allow for the creation of a separate blockchain instance, to be used for storing users’ tokenized community points.