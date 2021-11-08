    According to reports, Reddit will tokenize karma points and add 500 million new users.

    • American social media giant, Reddit, may soon convert users’ karma points into Ethereum-based tokens and onboard 500 million new crypto users in the process, according to a newly hired Reddit engineer.
    • A series of tweets made by Reddit engineer, Rahul, highlights Reddit’s efforts to improve user interaction through various cryptocurrency initiatives.
    • Reddit’s partnership with Offchain Labs’ Arbitrum network will allow for the creation of a separate blockchain instance, to be used for storing users’ tokenized community points.
