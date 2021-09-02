India launches Account Aggregator to extend financial services to millions
Eight Indian banks announced that they are rolling out – or about to roll out – a system called Account Aggregator to enable consumers to consolidate all their financial data in one place.
The objective of Account Aggregator is to aggregate all financial information of an individual, said M Rajeshwar Rao, Deputy Governor of India’s central bank – Reserve Bank of India – at a virtual event Thursday.
Users get to decide for how long they wish their data to be shared with a particular Account Aggregator participant.