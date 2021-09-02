    India launches Account Aggregator to extend financial services to millions

    • Eight Indian banks announced that they are rolling out – or about to roll out – a system called Account Aggregator to enable consumers to consolidate all their financial data in one place.
    • The objective of Account Aggregator is to aggregate all financial information of an individual, said M Rajeshwar Rao, Deputy Governor of India’s central bank – Reserve Bank of India – at a virtual event Thursday.
    • Users get to decide for how long they wish their data to be shared with a particular Account Aggregator participant.
    Daily.