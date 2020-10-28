AdOptics-An effective A/B testing based tool for improving ad conversion

AdOptics in an app designed to increase ad performance with a simple point and click ad testing. It compares your ad performance based on your conversion and click-through rate data to help you to make the required improvements in your ads. The main component of the service is its automated A/B testing for Google Ads to effectively increase your Ad Conversion and CTR Performance by up to 30% in 30 Days.

It’s identically to Unbounce, but for ads instead of landing pages and offers you a seamless user experience.

AdOptics is creating massive strides in the advertisement industry resulting in companies like Pin Up Girl, Revu, and Open Athletic among its satisfied users.

Philadelphia, PA

Overview

Started by PayLoadz founder Shannon Sofield, initially for internal use in his own company, AdOptics now provides an excellent ad writing interface for its users all over the world to allow them to create their own ads and run them directly on Google ads. Besides this, it comes with a multitude of features like-

Option to filter by task type and see their task priority ratings to help you to work on the most impactful tasks first.

Automatically suggesting ad tests and evaluating the winning vs losing ads managed using simple point and click tasks in your dashboard.

Ad writing interface allows you to use your best performing ads as a starting point for your new ad creative.

Turning on or off the AdOptics ad testing tool for any of your ad accounts with a single click from your Ad account manager.

Reasonable pricing options as per your need with live chat, e-mail, and phone support.

