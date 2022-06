Despite the cryptocurrency market being down significantly from previous highs, Adam Back remains bullish. In the midst of widespread fear and 40-year record inflation levels, Adam Back reiterated a statement from last year in which he claimed Bitcoin ($BTC) would hit $100,000 by year-end.

Responding to a Tweet claiming that Bitcoin would still hit six figures during the next market cycle, Back said that he believes Bitcoin could actually hit $100,000 this year as the DeFi sector crumbles.