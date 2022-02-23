Add disclosure: ASCI defines guidelines for crypto, NFT-related ads

- According to ASCI, all for virtual digital assets and services needs to follow the following guidelines: All ads for VDA products and VDA exchanges, or featuring VDAs, must carry the disclaimer that crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky, and that there may be no regulatory recourse for any loss incurred from transactions involving them.
- In video, the disclaimer should be placed at the end of the advertisement against a plain background. A voiceover must accompany the disclaimer in text.
- While the guidelines will be applicable to ads released or published on or after April 1, says that advertisers and media owners must ensure that all earlier advertisements must not appear in the public domain unless they comply with the guidelines, post April 15, 2022.
