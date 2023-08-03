Adderall, Stimulants & Modafinil for ADHD: Short- & Long-Term Effects | Podcast Summary

Adderall, Stimulants & Modafinil for ADHD: Short- & Long-Term Effects | Huberman Lab Podcast

This episode discusses the use of stimulant medications like Adderall, Ritalin, Vyvanse, and Modafinil for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

It delves into the science behind these medications, their effects on the brain, and their potential long-term impacts.