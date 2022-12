The majority of the investment will be made through the sale of secondary shares, with a minor primary round of growth stock at a $4.5 billion value. Once the investment is finalised, ADIA will own close to 10% of Lenskart.

Softbank, KKR, PremjiInvest, Kedaara Capital, Temasek, Bay Capital, and Chiratae Ventures are a few of the investors in the 12-year-old Lenskart.