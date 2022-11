With these 8 brands on board, TMRW has achieved a revenue run-rate of INR 700 Cr+ and is on a path to cross an annual revenue rate of INR 1500 Cr+ in the next 12 months.

With this portfolio, TMRW has established presence across a broad spectrum of apparel segments ranging from Casual Wear, Kid’s Wear to Western Wear. The plan is to expand in related Lifestyle categories including Beauty & Personal Care.