Admiral Linda Fagan on servant leadership | Podcast Summary

Admiral Linda Fagan on servant leadership | Re:Thinking with Adam Grant

In a conversation with Adam Grant, Admiral Linda Fagan, the first woman to lead a branch of the U.S. military and the Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, shares her insights on leadership, the need for change, creating an inclusive environment, and overcoming self-doubt.

She offers an in-depth look into her leadership journey, the transformative changes she has brought to the Coast Guard, and her vision for its future.