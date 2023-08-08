Admiral Linda Fagan on servant leadership | Re:Thinking with Adam Grant Podcast Summary

Admiral Linda Fagan on servant leadership | Podcast Summary

Admiral Linda Fagan on servant leadership | Re:Thinking with Adam Grant

In a conversation with Adam Grant, Admiral Linda Fagan, the first woman to lead a branch of the U.S. military and the Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, shares her insights on leadership, the need for change, creating an inclusive environment, and overcoming self-doubt.

She offers an in-depth look into her leadership journey, the transformative changes she has brought to the Coast Guard, and her vision for its future.

Breaking Ground

Being the first woman to lead a branch of the U.S. military is a landmark achievement that highlights the breaking of glass ceilings and the progress towards gender equality in the military.

The Impact of the Frozen Middle

Middle managers, often referred to as ‘The Frozen Middle’, can resist change.

Addressing this issue through direct communication channels to leadership can help facilitate change more effectively.

Driving Transformation

Driven by confidence and openness to new ideas, a bold vision for change in the military can lead to significant transformations, ensuring the relevance and effectiveness of the organization.

0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0

Sign Up for nextbigwhat newsletter

Delivered everyday 8 AM. Most comprehensive coverage of the tech ecosystem.

Download Pluggd.in, the short news app for busy professionals