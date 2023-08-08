Admiral Linda Fagan on servant leadership | Podcast Summary

Admiral Linda Fagan on servant leadership | Re:Thinking with Adam Grant
In a conversation with Adam Grant, Admiral Linda Fagan, the first woman to lead a branch of the U.S. military and the Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, shares her insights on leadership, the need for change, creating an inclusive environment, and overcoming self-doubt.
She offers an in-depth look into her leadership journey, the transformative changes she has brought to the Coast Guard, and her vision for its future.
Breaking Ground
Being the first woman to lead a branch of the U.S. military is a landmark achievement that highlights the breaking of glass ceilings and the progress towards gender equality in the military.
The Impact of the Frozen Middle
Middle managers, often referred to as ‘The Frozen Middle’, can resist change.
Addressing this issue through direct communication channels to leadership can help facilitate change more effectively.
Driving Transformation
Driven by confidence and openness to new ideas, a bold vision for change in the military can lead to significant transformations, ensuring the relevance and effectiveness of the organization.