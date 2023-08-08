Admiral Linda Fagan on servant leadership | Podcast Summary

Admiral Linda Fagan on servant leadership | Re:Thinking with Adam Grant
Admiral Linda Fagan, the Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard and the first woman to lead a branch of the U.S. military, shares her insights on leadership, overcoming impostor syndrome, and driving change in the military.
She discusses the importance of showing up with confidence and humility, and the power of starting small to create significant impact.
Defining Leadership
For Admiral Fagan, leadership entails showing up with confidence and humility, fostering an environment where others can succeed, and eliminating barriers to their success.
This approach has been pivotal in her leadership journey, which has been marked by a persistent commitment to bringing her best self to work every day.
Overcoming Impostor Syndrome
Fagan acknowledges the prevalence of impostor syndrome and encourages individuals to focus on making a difference in any given situation, instead of questioning their belongingness.
This shift in perspective can help in overcoming self-doubts that often surface in new and uncertain situations.
Power of Small Changes
Proposing small pilot changes can create a meaningful impact and help tackle challenges associated with large-scale change.
Starting with a small experiment or pilot is a tangible action that can be implemented immediately, highlighting the power of starting small to drive significant change.